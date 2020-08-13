Congress leader and spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi passed away on Wednesday due to heart attack. Members of the Congress party have condoled his death.

Congress spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi died due to heart attack on Wednesday. Tyagi, who participated in a television debate earlier in the day, developed unease in the chest and was taken to hospital. He would have turned 54 next month. Congress leaders condoled his death. The party also expressed its condolences describing him a staunch Congressman and a true patriot.

Congress said in a tweet from its official handle that they were deeply saddened by the sudden demise of Rajiv Tyagi. The tweet read that a staunch Congressman and a true patriot, their thoughts and prayers were with his families and friends in this time of grief.

We are deeply saddened by the sudden demise of Shri Rajiv Tyagi. A staunch Congressman & a true patriot. Our thoughts and prayers are with his families & friends in this time of grief. pic.twitter.com/yHKSlzPwbX — Congress (@INCIndia) August 12, 2020

Tyagi, who developed unease in the chest, was taken to hospital. He would have turned 54 in September.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi stating that Congress had lost one of its tigers and it will forever remember his love for the party and struggles. Rahul said that he prays his homage to him and condolences to his family.

कॉंग्रेस ने आज अपना एक बब्बर शेर खो दिया। राजीव त्यागी के कॉंग्रेस प्रेम व संघर्ष की प्रेरणा हमेशा याद रहेंगे। उन्हें मेरी भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलि व परिवार को संवेदनाएँ। pic.twitter.com/9C0SNuFFYK — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 12, 2020

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi said that the untimely death of Congress spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi is a matter of personal grief for her, his loss can never be filled. She said that he was an ideologically dedicated warrior and paid Condolence to his family on behalf of the entire Uttar Pradesh Congress. She prayed to God to give his family the strength to face this irreparable loss.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said he was saddened to know of the untimely demise of the INC national spokesperson. Gehlot said in a tweet that Tyagi served the party dedicatedly. Gehlot said, “My heartfelt condolences to his family members and friends. May they remain strong in this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace”.

Party spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill described Rajiv Tyagi as a “very very dear friend colleague”. He tweeted that he is devastated on hearing the news of the sudden demise of “my very very dear friend colleague Rajiv Tyagi”. He further said that he was shocked and he had lost a family member, a friend, a good man, that was no age to take him away.

भारतीय राष्ट्रीय कांग्रेस के प्रवक्ता श्री राजीव त्यागी जी की असामयिक मृत्यु मेरे लिए एक व्यक्तिगत दुःख है। हम सबके लिए अपूर्णीय क्षति है। राजीव जी विचारधारा समर्पित योद्धा थे। समस्त यूपी कांग्रेस की ओर से परिजनों को हृदय से संवेदना। ईश्वर उनके परिवार को दुख सहने की शक्ति दें। pic.twitter.com/GpdsAeKwxo — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) August 12, 2020

Saddened to know of untimely demise of INC national spokesperson, Sh. Rajiv Tyagi. He served the party dedicatedly. My heartfelt condolences to his family members & friends. May they remain strong in this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) August 12, 2020