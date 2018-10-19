The BJP on Friday accused the Congress of sponsoring a campaign in Pakistan to remove Prime Minister Narendra Modi from power. BJP leader Amit Malviya tweeted a photo of an official page of Congress party to support his party claims. The BJP IT cell in-charge on Twiter said that the video recording of Congress' official page clearly shows that they are running anti-Modi (Modi-hatao) campaign in Pakistan.

The BJP on Friday accused the Congress of sponsoring a campaign in Pakistan to remove Prime Minister Narendra Modi from power. BJP leader Amit Malviya tweeted a photo of an official page of Congress party to support his party claims. The BJP IT cell in-charge on Twiter said that the video recording of Congress’ official page clearly shows that they are running anti-Modi (Modi-hatao) campaign in Pakistan. The party alleged that Congress party was playing into the hands of Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference on the issue, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra flashed copies of a Facebook page which shows an advertisement of the Congress calling Desh Bachao, Modi hatao” (Save country, remove Modi), with Pakistan being highlighted as the location. He further alleged that Congress leaders have been showing their love for Pakistan. He said Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu’s remarks clearly shows Congress’ love for Pakistan. Navjot Singh Sidhu recently said that he can relate to Pakistan more than South India. He said visiting Pakistan is better than travelling to South India.

Official Congress page sponsoring ads on Facebook in Pakistan to remove Modi! pic.twitter.com/F9hhMFEPzS — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) October 18, 2018

In a fierce reply, the BJP said that he should get himself inducted in the cabinet of Pakistan. BJP spokesperson that it was Congress’ conspiracy to divide the nation into the lines of north and south parts of the country. He stated that he will not only hug but kiss General Bajwa if Pakistan opens Kartarpur corridor.

Last month, Punjab Minister Sidhu landed himself directly in a controversy by hugging Pakistan army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa twice at the oath-taking ceremony of Imran Khan.

