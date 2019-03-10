Congress star campaigner Vijayashanti compares Prime Minister Narendra Modi to terrorist: Reports said Congress president was also present on the stage when Vijaya Shanti was delivering her speech in Telugu. Vijayashanti also alleged that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is working for the BJP and trying to poach Congress MLAs by offering them more than 30 crores each.

Congress star campaigner Vijayashanti compares Prime Minister Narendra Modi to terrorist: Congress’ star campaigner Vijayashanti compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a terrorist on Saturday, reports said. Addressing a rally in Telangana’s Shamshabad, Vijayashanti said the prime minister has dropped several bombs like demonetisation and GST in the past and everyone in the country is afraid that he may drop another bomb at any moment. Her speech didn’t end there and she went on to say that Modi is scaring people instead of loving them and that is not the way how a PM should be.

Reports said Congress president was also present on the stage when Vijayashanti was delivering her speech in Telugu. Vijayashanti also alleged that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is working for the BJP and trying to poach Congress MLAs by offering them more than 30 crores each.

Vijayashanti, Congress leader from Telangana: Everyone is scared that at what moment Modi will shoot the bomb. He looks like a terrorist. Instead of loving people, he is scaring people. It's not the way how a PM should be. #Vijayashanti pic.twitter.com/grnRSFI1o7 — Jagan Reddy (@jaganreddy85) March 9, 2019

The actor-turned-politician, who began her acting career at the age of 14 in Tamil film Kallukkul Eeram in 1980, began her political career with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 1997 and served as General Secretary of the party’s women’s wing.

Reports said she had quit the BJP in 2005 to float a separate party to demand separate statehood to Telangana. In 2009, she merged Talli Telangana with the Telangana Rashtra Samithi and was elected to Lok Sabha from Medak constituency.

After her 2014 defeat, Vijayashanti stayed away from active politics for almost three years and joined Congress on February 27, 2014, in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi. Vijayashanti told Rahul that she will work for the victory of the party in 2019 elections, reports said.

Rahul Gandhi had also created a stir after he pinned the blame on India for the Pulwama terror attack on Saturday. The Congress, which has long accused PM Modi of crony capitalism in Rafale fighter jet agreement, stooped to a new low after its president Rahul Gandhi called Modi a thief (chowkidar chor hai).

After seeking evidence for the air-strikes conducted by the Indian Air Force on Jaish terror camps in Pakistan’s Balakot, Congress leader Digvijay Singh attracted sharp criticism after he called the ghastly Pulwama terror attack as an ‘accident’.

