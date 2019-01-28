Congress strikes off Kanhaiya Kumar, Shehla Rashid's names from 72nd death anniversary event of Mahatma Gandhi: In 2016, the same Congress Party had given an open endorsement to Kanhaiya Kumar, Shehla Rashid and Umar Khalid in 2016 JNU Sedition case while Congress chief Rahul Gandhi participated in a protest condemning the arrests of the JNU students.

In this file photo, former president of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union Kanhaiya Kumar is seen with Shehla Rashid.

Congress strikes off Kanhaiya Kumar, Shehla Rashid’s names from 72nd death anniversary event of Mahatma Gandhi: The Congress on Monday struck off the names of the former president of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union Kanhaiya Kumar and Shehla Rashid from the invite of the 72nd death anniversary event of Mahatma Gandhi, reports said. Kanhaiya Kumar was invited to the event to speak on Mahatma Gandhi’s martyrdom.

In 2016, the same Congress Party had given an open endorsement to Kanhaiya Kumar, Shehla Rashid, Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya in 2016 JNU Sedition case while Congress chief Rahul Gandhi participated in a protest condemning the arrests of the JNU students. The student leaders were arrested by the Delhi Police that year for their alleged involvement in organising an event in the JNU campus against the hanging of Parliament attack mastermind Afzal Guru. There was outrage when allegations were made that anti-national slogans had been raised.

Fearing backlash, the Congress removed their names from the event organised by the minority cell of the party. Senior Congress leader Manish Tewari, Priyanka Chaturvedi and Rajya Sabha MP KTS Tulsi are likely to attend the event.

Speaking on the matter, Rajya Sabha MP KTS Tulsi said she doesn’t agree with Congress’ move.

