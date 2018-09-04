Congress party's Madhya Pradesh unit, ahead of the assembly elections in the state later this year, has put out a condition before its candidates' for getting the election ticket. The party has said that any aspiring candidate must have at least 5,000 Twitter followers and 15,000 Facebook page likes on their respective social media accounts to qualify for getting party's ticket.

Ahead of the upcoming Assembly Elections in Madhya Pradesh scheduled to take place later this year, the Congress party has put a condition before handing out election tickets to its candidates. In a new move, Congress party’s Madhya Pradesh unit has said that only those candidates who will be active on social media platforms including Twitter and Facebook will be eligible to get the party ticket.

According to reports, mentioning about the factors on which a candidate’s popularity on social media will be analysed is the number of followers on Twitter and likes on Facebook profile. It will be must for any Congress party candidate to have Twitter and Facebook accounts and he/she should be a part of the constituency and booth level WhatsApp groups.

Not only having a Twitter or Facebook account will be enough for a candidate to qualify for the ticket but in order to prove their popularity, he/she must have at least 5,000 Twitter followers and at least 15,000 likes on Facebook page.

Congress state unit further said that all the office bearers, legislatures, ticket aspirants will have to retweet or like posts put out by Congress’ Madhya Pradesh social media handles. Reports also suggested that candidates will have to submit details regarding their social media accounts by September 15.

Getting aggressive on its social media strategy, the Congress party seem to be gearing up against the BJP which has comparatively a greater popularity on the social media. As per reports, there are close to 65,000 people who are managing BJP’s social media and other online campaigns while Congress has somewhere around 4,000 people who manage party’s Facebook and Twitter accounts.

