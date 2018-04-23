Congress on Monday announced that it will move the Supreme Court after Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu rejected the impeachment notice against Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra. Earlier, Naidu had rejected the impeachment notice citing that it was based on "suspicion and conjectures" and the Opposition MPs were unsure of the case

The rejection of the impeachment notice against Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra by Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu hasn’t gone down well with the Congress leadership as the party on Monday announced that it will move the Supreme Court to challenge the order that rejected the notice. The Congress, however, stressed that it would not want the CJI to take any decision with respect to the petition and it will not question the decision of the apex court.

Just a couple of hours after Venkaiah Naidu, who is also the Chairman of Rajya Sabha, quashed the impeachment notice against Dipak Misra, Congress held a press conference in New Delhi. Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal said, “We’ll certainly file a petition (in Supreme Court) against this and would want the CJI to not take any decision with respect to it, be it the listing or anything else, we will accept whatever SC decides.”

Also Read: Neither desirable nor proper: VP Venkaiah Naidu rejects Congress’ motion to impeach CJI Dipak Misra

Before claiming that the Chairman’s order was “ill-advised and illegal”, Sibal said, “He (Naidu) shouldn’t have disposed of without constituting an inquiry Committee”. The senior Congress leader went on to question the credibility of the order saying, “The Chairman’s order says the charges are unverifiable. How can you verify without conducting an inquiry.”

Earlier on Monday, Venkaiah Naidu rejected the impeachment notice citing the notice was based on “suspicion and conjectures” and the Opposition MPs were unsure of the case they had submitted to him. The motion against the CJI was submitted by the Congress-led opposition members of the Rajya Sabha. The parties that supported the motion were CPI, CPI(M), NCP, SP, BSP and IUML.

Also Read: PM Modi tells BJP MPs, MLAs to avoid giving controversial masala to media

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App