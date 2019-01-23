2019 Lok Sabha elections: The announcement also comes on a day when Congress president Rahul Gandhi appointed his sister Priyanka Gandhi as the party's secretary in-charge of the eastern Uttar Pradesh. Priyanka Gandhi's formal entry into politics is seen as a masterstroke for the Congress that would the party's revival in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress party has decided to contest all Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh on its own in 2019 General Elections, reports said. All India Congress Committee general secretary and former chief minister Oommen Chandy said the party will contest all 25 seats in Andhra Pradesh in forthcoming parliamentary elections alone after its pre-poll alliance with Chandrababu Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party (TDP) failed to get desired results. The Congress leader said the Pradesh Congress Committee office-bearers would meet again on January 31 to strategise poll plans. The Congress party will also field candidates for all the seats in the state assembly elections.

On this occasion, Oommen Chandy also expressed his views on the Priyanka Gandhi’s entry into politics and said Congress party requires intelligent leaders like Priyanka Gandhi at the national level.

The state Assembly has 175 seats. The Congress would undertake a bus yatra in all 13 districts of the state to strengthen the party and energise its cadres ahead of crucial parliamentary elections. In the recently concluded Telangana Assembly elections, KCR’s Telangana Rashtra Samithi had won 88 seats and TDP-Congress alliance failed to put up a good performance. The party’s decision came a day after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu met Congress president Rahul Gandhi in the national capital.

