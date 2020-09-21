Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Kodikunnil Suresh on Monday said the party will hold a meeting today to take appropriate decision to support the farmers and to plan for a nationwide strike against the agriculture Bills passed by the government in the parliament.

New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Kodikunnil Suresh on Monday said the party will hold a meeting today to take appropriate decision to support the farmers and to plan for a nationwide strike against the agriculture Bills passed by the government in the parliament. While talking to ANI, Suresh said the government should understand the sentiment of farmers, the demand of the farmers and should address their grievances.



“The government should call a meeting of farmers’ leaders and talk to them, even farmers are barely convinced with this bill. Farmers are not believing whatever the government is saying. They are very doubtful about this bill,” he said.



“Today I will move the adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha. Today Congress will hold a meeting of General Secretary along with the in-charge of All India Congress Committee (AICC). The party will take an appropriate decision to support the farmers and opt for a nationwide strike under the leadership of the Congress party,” he added.



Suresh alleged that the central government is not changing its attitude while sticking to the farm bill even the entire country is protesting against the Bill.



“It is undemocratic and also it is the murder of democracy in the country. The entire country is protesting against the farm bill, especially Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh. Lakhs of farmers are on the street as they do not want this farmer bill. The government is not changing their attitude, they are sticking to that bill,” he said.



“The real farmers are telling the government that they don’t want this bill. But the government is not taking the farmers into confidence. Government is taking their own decisions. That’s why today farmers are on the street because they know the danger of this law,” he added.

Two Bills — The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 — were passed from both Houses of the parliament. (ANI)

