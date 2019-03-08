Congress to join BSP-SP alliance in Uttar Pradesh with 14 seats: Earlier the Congress had demanded 20 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in UP to form an alliance with SP-BSP, however, the parties did not agree to it. The Congress had then asked for 15 Lok Sabha seats, excluding Amethi and Rae Bareli. According to sources, the BSP-SP alliance has now agreed to give 12 Lok Sabha constituencies.

The Congress has released its first list of 15 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019. Above all, the list finally scotched the rumours of former Congress president Sonia Gandhi not contesting in the general elections. Apart from that, it has also been reported that the party has agreed to join the SP-BSP-RLD grand alliance in Uttar Pradesh. Reports said that the Congress agreed to form an alliance after it was offered 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state. The reports are also doing the rounds that a formal announcement will soon be made in Lucknow.



Earlier on Thursday, the list released by the Congress listed 11 candidates from Uttar Pradesh and 4 from Gujarat. The reports quoting sources have also pointed towards a possibility that besides 11 candidates, the grand old party will also field its candidates on Barabanki, Pratapgarh and Sultanpur.

So far, the names of Sonia Gandhi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and former Union Minister Salman Khurshid have cropped up in the first list released by the party. The list, however, did not include newly appointed Congress general secretary for Uttar Pradesh east Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Rahul will be contesting from Amethi while Sonia Gandhi will contest Rae Bareli once again. Salman Khurshid will contest Farrukhabad constituency.

