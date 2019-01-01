Since the first day of the winter session of Parliament, Congress has disrupted proceedings in Lok Sabha demanding JPC and on Monday when they again began shouting slogans, Mr Jaitley challenged them, saying, "If you have the courage, begin the debate immediately". Mr Kharge accepted.

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday accepted Finance Minister Arun Jaitely’s challenge for a debate on the Rs 59,000 crore Rafale jet deal. This comes as a change in Opposition’s stand that was hellbent on a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the deal. Kharge made the remarks soon after the House gave its nod to additional gross expenditure of Rs 85,948.86 crore for the current fiscal year.

The Congress has been making a case for a JPC probe after the Supreme Court refused to interfere in the deal saying there was no evidence of commercial favouritism to any private entity. The Congress had alleged that the government had opted for an overpriced deal to help Anil Ambani’s Reliance Defence venture.

The Congress has reportedly softened its stand on the Rafale deal at a time when the controversial AgustaWestland VVIP chopper investigation gathers steam after the extradition of alleged middleman Christian Michel from Dubai.

Since the first day of the winter session of Parliament, Congress has disrupted proceedings in Lok Sabha demanding JPC, and on Monday when they again began shouting slogans, Mr Jaitley challenged them, saying, “If you have the courage, begin the debate immediately”. Mr Kharge accepted.

Interestingly, when the house was about to be adjourned for the day, Kharge reminded Speaker Sumitra Mahajan of the debate and sought a time for it to which Mahajan said she will decide on the timing but Kharge can’t extract a decision on the date and time immediately.

Earlier in the day, Congress trooped into the well, shouting slogans. Raising the matter, Kharge alleged there has been a scam in the deal and asked why the government was not disclosing the price of jets.

The Upper House of Parliament was adjourned till Wednesday following uproar over the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2018. The Bill, that had been passed in the Lok Sabha last week, was tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Monday. The Triple Talaq Bill witnessed a heated debate as an united Opposition demanded that the Bill should be sent to a select committee.

