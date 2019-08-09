Congress top decision-making body is likely to meet tomorrow to take a call on the next party president and a non-Gandhi is expected to be the new party president.

The Congress seems to have finally reached a decision when it comes to deciding on the name for top leadership as the party is expected to meet tomorrow amid leadership crisis since Rahul Gandhi tendered his resignation. Speculation has been rife over the next Congress president with names like Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sachin Pilot, Ashok Gehlot doing rounds. However, sources now suggest Mukul Wasnik’s name as one of the frontrunners for the top post and it’s learnt that the party will be inducting a non-Gandhi as Congress supremo for the first time.

Earlier, Rahul himself had clarified that a non-Gandhi will be sworn-in as the next Congress president, therefore, shunning speculation over Priyanka’s candidature for the top post. Congress general secretary KC Venugopal on August 4 had also apprised of the Congress Working Committee meet at party headquarters.

It has been decided to hold the next Congress Working Committee Meeting on saturday, 10th of August 11am at AICC.@INCIndia @AICCMedia — K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) August 4, 2019

Though the current turn of events is in contradiction with Rahul’s assertions. Ever since Rahul excused himself from the top post, Priyanka has been in headlines for leading the party against BJP. Lately, she could be seen actively protesting against Yogi Adityanath in the wake of Sonabhadra massacre as she accused him of callous conduct while handling tragedies in the state.

The massacre took place in Uttar Pradesh which invoked caste-based clashes and resulted in deaths of several Dalits. On her way to meet the victims, Priyanka was obstructed with the police imposing Section 144 in the state. She slammed the Adityanath government for misusing power and not letting her meet the victims.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App