Intensifying its attack on the government over Rafale deal, Congress on Monday said government misled the nation on Rafale deal as the price of the defence deal is not covered under the confidential agreement. Congress has also decided to move a privilege motion against Prime Minister Modi and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha.

The Congress has decided to move privilege motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha over Rafale issue. Intensifying its attack on BJP-led NDA government over Rafale deal, the Congress said PM Modi and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have misled the Parliament, adding that the statement sent by French government talks of classified information on security, defence and operational capability; nowhere it refers to price. Speaking on the matter, Congress leader Anand Sharma said the price is not covered under the confidential agreement.

The Congress took to Twitter to launch a scathing attack on Modi government and said, “As per the French President, the Indian Govt can share details of the Rafale deal with the Opposition. What is the Modi Govt hiding? # ChowkidarNahiBhagidar.”

