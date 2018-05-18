After BJP MLA Kombarana Ganapathy Bopaiah was elected as Pro Tem speaker by the Karnataka Governor ahead of Saturday's trust vote, the Congress has opposed the appointment of the pro-tem speaker and has decided to Supreme Court to challenge the decision. Earlier in the day, Supreme Court bench comprising of Justices AK Sikri, A Bobde, and Ashok Bhushan heard Congress' petition challenging the formation of the BJP government.

After BJP MLA Kombarana Ganapathy Bopaiah was elected as Pro Tem speaker by the Karnataka Governor ahead of Saturday’s trust vote, the Congress has opposed the appointment of the pro-tem speaker and has decided to Supreme Court to challenge the decision. Congress leader and senior lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who also represented the Congress party in the Supreme Court when Congress-JDS challenged Governor’s decision inviting BJP to form the government in Karnataka, has said that all options are open for them to review the decision. Slamming the BJP for not electing the senior most MLA in the Karnataka Assembly, Singhvi criticised BJP leadership for deploying anti-rule book strategies. He said that ideally, the senior most leader is supposed to hold that position.

Earlier in the day, Supreme Court bench comprising of Justices AK Sikri, A Bobde, and Ashok Bhushan heard Congress’ petition challenging the formation of the BJP government. The Supreme Court cut short days given to the BJP to prove the majority and decided May 19 (Saturday) for the floor test. The Court also examined letters given by Yeddyurappa to Karnataka Governor in which he staked claim to form the government.

Also Read: Supreme Court orders BS Yeddyurappa-led BJP government to take floor test tomorrow

After Supreme Court’s judgement, former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said, “Wholeheartedly welcome the Hon. Supreme Court’s order. It has restored our faith in the democratic process. We are confident of our majority and will emerge successful in tomorrow’s Floor Test.” Meanwhile, some Congress workers today protested against Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala outside his residence and shouted slogans against him following which 30 of them were detained, the police said. The Congress workers were staging protest against the Governor fro inviting BJP to form the government in Karnataka even when Congress-JDS alliance have more numbers than required to form the government.

Also Read: Congress hails Supreme Court’s decision

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App