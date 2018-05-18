The Congress will observe 'save democracy day' on Friday against the Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala’s decision to invite BJP to form the government. The Congress will be accompanied by Janata Dal Secular to demand interference of President Ram Nath Kovind against the partisan of Governor and unfair chance to BJP to form government. The alliance is also demanding to the safeguard democratic principles and the sanctity of the Constitution.

Against the Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala’s decision to invite BJP to form government, Congress will observe ‘save democracy day’ on Friday. The Congress will protest across the nation and hand over memorandums to the governors to urge President to interfere in the matter. The Congress leaders have also alleged that governor showed his partisan and gave an unfair chance BJP to form government. The protest will be organised by India National Congress across the country accompanied by Janata Dal-Secular leaders and workers.

In a letter to Congress state units, senior leader Ashok Gehlot said that the Congress-JDS alliance had submitted a list of 117 legislators but the governor showed his partisan and invited BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa to form the government in the state. The alliance has seats more than the required number to form the government but governor invited BJP which is unfair.

“The Governor has not only undermined the dignity of his office, he has also acted in an unconstitutional manner. This dangerous precedent strikes at the very heart of India’s democracy and portends grave consequences for all coming elections,” Mr Gehlot said.

Through governors, Congress leaders will urge President Ram Nath Kovind to safeguard democratic principles and the sanctity of the Constitution.

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said at a regular press briefing that the party will expose the misdeeds of the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah and highlight the fact that democracy has been murdered in broad daylight by none other than the Karnataka Governor who had taken the oath to protect the Constitution.

The decision of Karnataka governor was criticised by other parties also, former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav has upped the ante against the current Bihar coalition government led by JDU and BJP. Tejashwi has claimed that his party RJD being the single largest party in the state, they should be invited to form the government. The move by Tejashwi has come after Congress party citing Karnataka Governor example has said that since they were the single largest party in Goa in 2017 Assembly Elections, therefore, the Governor should allow them to form the government in the state.

