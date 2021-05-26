BJP leaders on social media with the hashtag #CongressToolkitExposed in which they accused Congress of spreading false, negative news had stirred up enough drama for the nation and political leaders to behold. Delhi Police’s Special Cell summoned BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra and Congress leaders too.

BJP leaders on social media with the hashtag #CongressToolkitExposed in which they accused Congress of spreading “false, negative news and stirring up discontent” had stirred up enough drama for the nation and political leaders to behold. The Delhi Police Special Cell had sent notice to Twitter in connection with a probe over “manipulated media” tag used with some of the posts on an alleged Congress “toolkit” against Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.

Earlier on May 24, the Delhi Police had asked Twitter to share the information that it has in regard to the alleged toolkit and why it used the “manipulated media” tag used on tweets alleging a Congress “Toolkit” against the central government. It also carried out a search at the Twitter India offices in Lado Sarai, New Delhi and Gurgaon.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra had alleged that the toolkit has instructions for social media volunteers of Congress to call the new COVID-19 mutant as “Indian strain” or “Modi strain” against the World Health Organization’s (WHO) instructions. Delhi Police’s Special Cell has also served notices to Congress social media head Rohan Gupta and spokesperson M V Rajeev Gowda as part of its probe.

Among the Twitter handles listed by Surjewala include that of Union Ministers Giriraj Singh, Piyush Goyal, Smriti Irani, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Prahlad Joshi, Dharmendra Pradhan, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Thawarchand Gehlot, Harsh Vardhan, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.