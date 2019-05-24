The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has routed the Congress with an impressive tally of 303 seats compared to the latter’s 52, a crushing defeat in the elections.

Congress top guns resign in droves after traumatic election loss

Several state Congress chiefs have resigned, while some have offered to resign after the traumatic defeat in the Lok Sabha elections 2019. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has routed the Congress with an impressive tally of 303 seats compared to the latter’s 52, a crushing defeat in the elections. According to reports, the party chiefs of Uttar Pradesh and Odisha, and the campaign manager of Karnataka have put in their papers, a day after the shocking defeat of the party in the elections.

UP Congress chief Raj Babbar, Odisha Congress chief Niranjan Patnaik and the party’s Karnataka campaign manager H.K. Patil have resigned. They have reportedly sent their resignation letters to party president Rahul Gandhi. A media report said the Congress chief would also offer to quit from the top post at a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Saturday, taking personal responsibility for the party’s appalling performance. Also, Rahul Gandhi’s loss in Amethi, which has been a Gandhi family bastion for decades, puts him in a situation that offers him no relief.

In crucial Uttar Pradesh, BJP has won 62 seats of the 78 Lok Sabha constituencies it contested, nine seats lower than the 2014 tally, while the “mahagathbandan”, grand alliance of the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) and the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP) could win only 15 seats. The Congress party won only one seat, worst than the previous tally of five seats in 2014. Sonia Gandhi’s Raebareli was the only seat it has won this time in the state. It was Congress’ worst performance.

While the actor-turned politician Raj Babbar lost the election from Fatehpur Sikri seat in Uttar Pradesh, Odisha Congress chief Niranjan Patnaik lost from Ghasipura and Bhandaripokhari seats.

The 17th Lok Sabha elections were held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19, 2019. The counting of votes took place on May 23.

