Congress leader Tribhuvaneshwar Saran Singh Deo could be the next Chhattisgarh Chief Minister according to reports, he is one of the CM contenders which Rahul Gandhi can pick to lead the party in the state. TS Singh Deo has been the leader of opposition in the outgoing Chhattisgarh assembly where assembly elections have just concluded with the Congress party emerging as the single largest party in the 90 member assembly.

TS Singh Deo who comes from a royal background namely the Sarguja family in a recent interview after election results said that the one-sided mandate reflects that it was a pro-Congress vote. TS Singh Deo fought the election from Ambikapur assembly constituency in Chhattisgarh and got re-elected. It has been said in Chhattisgarh that the leader of opposition does not retain their seat however in the recently concluded elections, Deo not only retained his seat but also broke t he jinx that the sitting leader of oppostion cannot win the election. He contested the election against BJP’s Anurah Singh in Ambikapur constituency and defeated him by 39,624 votes.

In the recently concluded assembly elections, Congress party emerged as the single largest party with 68 seats, BJP got 15, Ajit Jogi’s party got 5 seats while Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) bagged just 2 seats. The BJP was ruling the state for the three consecutive terms, where Raman Singh has been one of the most popular chief ministers in the state. The exit polls had predicted BJP in a slightly better posoiton and more in tertms of seats but the Deecember 11 results came as surprise for all, when Congress party crossed the majority mark comfortably.

