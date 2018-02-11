Ahead of the Assembly elections 2019, the Indian National Congress in Madhya Pradesh is leaving no stones unturned to regain the authority in the poll-bound state. To bring the good luck back, the Congress is trying every possible way, which has now brought them to the shelter of ' Vastu Shastra', a traditional Hindu system, of architecture.

The Indian National Congress in Madhya Pradesh has now turned to the ‘Vastu Shastra’ (Architectural Arms) to help the party to revive its political fortunes in the poll-bound state. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is retaining its power in the state from last 14 years. To bring the good luck back, the Congress is trying every possible way, which has now brought them to the shelter of ‘ Vastu Shastra’, a traditional Hindu system, of architecture. The party recently removed a ‘Vastu Dosh’ from the state’s headquarters, expecting it to bring back the power of Congress party in Madhya Pradesh.

As per reports, the Congress party consulted a ‘Vastu Shastra’ expert, who suggested them to remove three toilets near party’s spokesperson room on the ground floor. The party has performed the ‘Vastu Shastra’ on the ground floor of the four-storey office complex – ‘Indira Bhawan’ – in Shivajinagar area in the state capital. The Indira Bhawan was inaugurated by former Congress president Sonia Gandhi in March 2006. The office has recently become the place for the official meetings as the state will go through elections next year.

“We consulted ‘Vastu Shastra’ experts and as per their advice removed three toilets, including the one attached to my room,” Madhya Pradesh Congress chief spokesman K K Mishra said. The chief spokesperson also cleared the fact that the Vastuu Dosh’ has been entirely removed from the party office in Madhya Pradesh. He also revealed the fact that the Congress party is unlikely to project a chief ministerial face for the assembly polls. The party doesn’t want to face any problems from other groups by projecting a chief ministerial face before the elections end.