Congress Under Fire From Allies After Assembly Election Blow

The Congress Party is facing increasing criticism from its allies following its defeat in the Haryana Assembly elections. Tuesday’s results not only marked a loss in Haryana but also weakened Congress’s position as a major player within the INDIA bloc. The electoral outcomes have put the party on the defensive, exposing its struggles in direct contests with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and highlighting long-standing issues within the party’s approach.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the Congress entered the fray as a junior partner to the National Conference (NC). Despite the National Conference’s strong performance, winning 42 out of the 51 seats it contested, Congress managed to secure only 6 out of the 32 seats it fielded candidates for. This result highlighted Congress’s dependency on regional allies and underscored its diminished role in the region. While Congress will share power in Jammu and Kashmir, it will do so under the shadow of the NC’s dominance, mirroring its position in other states where it plays a secondary role.

Crushing Defeat In A Direct Fight

The Haryana Assembly election result was a blow to Congress’s standing. Despite facing 10 years of anti-incumbency against the ruling BJP, Congress failed to capitalize on the discontent and lost the election in a direct contest. This loss came on the heels of defeats in key states like Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan, where Congress similarly faltered in head-to-head battles with the BJP. In particular, the failure in Madhya Pradesh, where Congress could not harness the anti-incumbency sentiment after 15 years of BJP rule, has been a glaring example of the party’s recurring electoral struggles.

These dual setbacks in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana have significant implications for Congress as it heads into upcoming elections in Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and Delhi. In Maharashtra, where Congress is part of the INDIA bloc alliance with the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), alliance dynamics have already begun to shift. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi emphasized the need for Congress to “introspect” after its Haryana defeat, raising concerns over its ability to compete in straight contests against the BJP. This sentiment could affect ongoing seat-sharing negotiations in Maharashtra.

Allies Grow Wary Of Congress’s Performance

The Haryana loss has also stirred discomfort among Congress’s allies in the INDIA bloc. Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sagarika Ghose pointed out that in states where regional parties dominate, the alliance has been more successful. She remarked, “The regional parties are taking the BJP head-on and defeating it. The Congress needs to realize this and accommodate its allies better in the coming elections.” These remarks reflect a growing realization within the alliance that Congress’s leadership is not as assured as it once appeared.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi stated that there was a real opportunity to win. Congress needs to reflect on why it loses direct contests. Seat-sharing talks in Maharashtra will now consider Haryana’s outcome. The focus is on ousting the current government while keeping ground realities in mind.

Tough Negotiations Ahead

In Delhi, where elections are expected before February, the Congress may face a stiffer challenge from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Congress’s decision not to form an alliance with AAP in Haryana has drawn attention, with AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal making a pointed remark about overconfidence in elections. Given AAP’s commanding performances in the last two Assembly elections in Delhi, Congress may find itself in a weakened bargaining position as it seeks to negotiate an alliance with AAP for the upcoming polls.

The recent assembly elections have delivered a sobering message to Congress. While the party had hoped to strengthen its position after gains in the Lok Sabha elections, the losses in Haryana and the underwhelming performance in Jammu and Kashmir have revealed deeper vulnerabilities. As Congress gears up for three crucial elections, it will need to reassess its strategy, not just in its direct contests with the BJP, but also in its relationships with regional allies, who are increasingly questioning the party’s ability to lead.

