Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, October 10, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Congress Under Fire From Allies After Assembly Election Blow

Despite facing 10 years of anti-incumbency against the ruling BJP, Congress failed to capitalize on the discontent and lost the election.

Congress Under Fire From Allies After Assembly Election Blow

The Congress Party is facing increasing criticism from its allies following its defeat in the Haryana Assembly elections. Tuesday’s results not only marked a loss in Haryana but also weakened Congress’s position as a major player within the INDIA bloc. The electoral outcomes have put the party on the defensive, exposing its struggles in direct contests with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and highlighting long-standing issues within the party’s approach.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the Congress entered the fray as a junior partner to the National Conference (NC). Despite the National Conference’s strong performance, winning 42 out of the 51 seats it contested, Congress managed to secure only 6 out of the 32 seats it fielded candidates for. This result highlighted Congress’s dependency on regional allies and underscored its diminished role in the region. While Congress will share power in Jammu and Kashmir, it will do so under the shadow of the NC’s dominance, mirroring its position in other states where it plays a secondary role.

Crushing Defeat In A Direct Fight

The Haryana Assembly election result was a blow to Congress’s standing. Despite facing 10 years of anti-incumbency against the ruling BJP, Congress failed to capitalize on the discontent and lost the election in a direct contest. This loss came on the heels of defeats in key states like Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan, where Congress similarly faltered in head-to-head battles with the BJP. In particular, the failure in Madhya Pradesh, where Congress could not harness the anti-incumbency sentiment after 15 years of BJP rule, has been a glaring example of the party’s recurring electoral struggles.

These dual setbacks in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana have significant implications for Congress as it heads into upcoming elections in Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and Delhi. In Maharashtra, where Congress is part of the INDIA bloc alliance with the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), alliance dynamics have already begun to shift. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi emphasized the need for Congress to “introspect” after its Haryana defeat, raising concerns over its ability to compete in straight contests against the BJP. This sentiment could affect ongoing seat-sharing negotiations in Maharashtra.

Allies Grow Wary Of Congress’s Performance

The Haryana loss has also stirred discomfort among Congress’s allies in the INDIA bloc. Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sagarika Ghose pointed out that in states where regional parties dominate, the alliance has been more successful. She remarked, “The regional parties are taking the BJP head-on and defeating it. The Congress needs to realize this and accommodate its allies better in the coming elections.” These remarks reflect a growing realization within the alliance that Congress’s leadership is not as assured as it once appeared.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi stated that there was a real opportunity to win. Congress needs to reflect on why it loses direct contests. Seat-sharing talks in Maharashtra will now consider Haryana’s outcome. The focus is on ousting the current government while keeping ground realities in mind.

Tough Negotiations Ahead

In Delhi, where elections are expected before February, the Congress may face a stiffer challenge from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Congress’s decision not to form an alliance with AAP in Haryana has drawn attention, with AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal making a pointed remark about overconfidence in elections. Given AAP’s commanding performances in the last two Assembly elections in Delhi, Congress may find itself in a weakened bargaining position as it seeks to negotiate an alliance with AAP for the upcoming polls.

The recent assembly elections have delivered a sobering message to Congress. While the party had hoped to strengthen its position after gains in the Lok Sabha elections, the losses in Haryana and the underwhelming performance in Jammu and Kashmir have revealed deeper vulnerabilities. As Congress gears up for three crucial elections, it will need to reassess its strategy, not just in its direct contests with the BJP, but also in its relationships with regional allies, who are increasingly questioning the party’s ability to lead.

MUST READ: What Do Kashmiri Pandits Demand From The New Government? Key Issues Explained

Filed under

assembly elections congress INDIA bloc national news

Also Read

Hurricane Milton Sparks Wild Conspiracy Theories: What’s The Truth?

Hurricane Milton Sparks Wild Conspiracy Theories: What’s The Truth?

Harris Campaign Amasses $1 Billion Fundraising Milestone Since Nomination, Sources Reveal

Harris Campaign Amasses $1 Billion Fundraising Milestone Since Nomination, Sources Reveal

From Tetley To Jaguar: Celebrating Ratan Tata’s Landmark Deals At Tata Group

From Tetley To Jaguar: Celebrating Ratan Tata’s Landmark Deals At Tata Group

Who Is Jimmy Tata? Ratan Tata’s Younger Brother Lives In A 2BHK Flat With No Mobile Phone

Who Is Jimmy Tata? Ratan Tata’s Younger Brother Lives In A 2BHK Flat With No...

Ratan Tata: The Beloved Titan Behind India’s Industrial Revolution

Ratan Tata: The Beloved Titan Behind India’s Industrial Revolution

Entertainment

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Vidya Balan Thrilled To Join The Franchise After 17 Years

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Vidya Balan Thrilled To Join The Franchise After 17 Years

The Office Star Jenna Fischer Reveals She Had Triple Positive Breast Cancer- Know Its Symptoms And Treatment

The Office Star Jenna Fischer Reveals She Had Triple Positive Breast Cancer- Know Its Symptoms

Will Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom Reunite With Tom Holland In Spider-Man 4?

Will Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom Reunite With Tom Holland In Spider-Man 4?

Madhuri Dixit Sends Special Video Message To ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ Traiker Release

Madhuri Dixit Sends Special Video Message To ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ Traiker Release

How Did TP Madhavan Die? Iconic Malayalam Actor Passes Away At 88

How Did TP Madhavan Die? Iconic Malayalam Actor Passes Away At 88

Lifestyle

India’s Hidden Mountain Gems: Discover Some Offbeat Destinations for Your Next Getaway

India’s Hidden Mountain Gems: Discover Some Offbeat Destinations for Your Next Getaway

What is Cuffing Season? 6 Gen Z Dating Terms That You Must Know

What is Cuffing Season? 6 Gen Z Dating Terms That You Must Know

Dealing With Your Mental Health? 10 Yoga Poses to Instantly Improve Mental Health

Dealing With Your Mental Health? 10 Yoga Poses to Instantly Improve Mental Health

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta, Its Significance Explained, Check Shubh Muhurat

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta, Its Significance Explained, Check Shubh Muhurat

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox