Congress Unveils List Of 40 Candidates For Haryana Assembly Elections

The Congress party has unveiled its third list of candidates for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections, featuring 40 names.

The Congress party has unveiled its third list of candidates for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections, featuring 40 names. This announcement completes the party’s candidate selection for 81 out of the 90 total seats in the Haryana Assembly. Previously, Congress had released its first list on September 6, which included 32 candidates, followed by a second list on September 8 with 9 additional names.

Notable Candidates Announced

Among the prominent figures on these lists are Vinesh Phogat, a renowned wrestler, who will be contesting from the Julana constituency, and Bhupinder Singh Hooda, the former Chief Minister of Haryana, who is running from the Gadhi Sampla-Kiloi seat. Uday Bhan, the Haryana Congress chief, will stand for election in Hodal.

BJP Completes Candidate Selection

In contrast, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has now announced its nominees for the remaining three seats, completing its candidate selection. This ensures that all 90 assembly seats will have candidates from both major parties.

Election Schedule

The Haryana Assembly elections are scheduled for September 5, with the counting of votes set to take place on October 8. This finalization of candidates by both major parties sets the stage for the electoral contest in the state.

ALSO READ: Sikh Community Protests Outside Rahul Gandhi’s Residence Over Remarks Made In The US