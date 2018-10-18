Former Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand Chief Minister ND Tiwari died at the age of 93 due to age-related ailments. The senior Congress leader, who went to jail for participating in the Quit India Movement, died at Max Hospital in Saket, Delhi.

ND Tiwari was one of the tallest Congress leaders for his immense service and contribution to the party

ND Tiwari, who served as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, passed away on Thursday at Max Hospital in Saket, Delhi. The veteran Congress leader was 92. The senior Congress leader was suffering from age-related ailments and was undergoing treatment in the hospital from last year. Tiwari, who was a prominent Congress leader during Quit India Movement, was admitted to hospital in September 2017 after he suffered a heart stroke.

Narayan Dutt Tiwari was born in Kumaoni village of Nainital district in 1925. His father an Indian Forest Service officer but later resigned from his post and joined Mahatma Gandhi’s Non-cooperation movement. ND Tiwari received his early education in Haldwani and Bareilly.

At the age of 17, he was sentenced to Nainital jail for expressing dissent against the British Raj by writing anti-British leaflets. After serving 15 months in jail, he joined Allahabad University to pursue his masters. He topped the university in MA and got enrolled in LLB later. He rose through the ranks in university politics and was elected as the President of the Students’ Union of the Allahabad University in 1947.

ND Tiwari became an MLA for the first time in 1952 from Nainital constituency and in 1957 became the leader of Opposition in Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly. After joining Congress six years later, he held multiple party posts till 1976, when he was elected the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.

However, his three tenures as UP CM were short-lived as the first one came from January 1976 to April 1977, the second one from August 1984 to September 1985 and the third one from June 1988 to December 1988. He served as a Union Minister in several portfolios throughout the 1980s.

He was one of the leading contenders to be the Prime Minister of the country in the 1990s but he was pipped by PV Narasimha Rao after losing Lok Sabha elections by mere 800 votes.

Later in his life, he served as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand from 2002 to 2007 and was appointed as Governor of Andhra Pradesh in August 2007 but had to resign in December 2009 due to health reasons.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More