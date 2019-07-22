Congress will split within 24 hours without a Gandhi family chief: Congress leader Natwar Singh on Monday backed Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as a new Congress chief after former president Rahul Gandhi resigned from the post following the Lok Sabha debacle. Singh said that the traditional party will split in absence of the non-Gandhi person at the top post.

Congress will split within 24 hours without a Gandhi family chief: Senior Congress leader Natwar Singh on Monday backed Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as a new Congress chief after former president Rahul Gandhi resigned from the post following the Lok Sabha debacle. Singh said that the traditional party will split in absence of the non-Gandhi person at the top post. He said that Priyanka has the capability to head the party, citing an example of her stay in Uttar Pardesh and the support she received.

While tyring to meet the Sonbhadra massacre victims, the Congress UP East general secretary was detained by the police and taken to a guest office in Chunar. She refused to leave until she was allowed to meet the families of those killed in the shootout. The former external affairs minister said that it was amazing to see how Priyanka achieved what she wanted to.

