Congress will split within 24 hours without a Gandhi family chief: Congress leader Natwar Singh has said that the Congress party will split if a non-Gandhi person is made the party president. He backed Priyanka Gandhi to take the top post. Former president Rahul Gandhi resigned from the post following the Lok Sabha debacle.

Congress will split within 24 hours without a Gandhi family chief: Senior Congress leader Natwar Singh on Monday backed Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as a new Congress chief after former president Rahul Gandhi resigned from the post following the Lok Sabha debacle. Singh said that the traditional party will split in absence of the non-Gandhi person at the top post. He said that Priyanka has the capability to head the party, citing an example of her stay in Uttar Pardesh and the support she received.

While trying to meet the Sonbhadra massacre victims, the Congress UP East general secretary was detained by the police and taken to a guest office in Chunar. She refused to leave until she was allowed to meet the families of those killed in the shootout. The former external affairs minister said that it was amazing to see how Priyanka achieved what she wanted to.

Gandhi, who lost his Amethi Lok Sabha seat and won Kerala’s Wayanad constituency, had made it clear that the next Congress chief will be from outside his family. However, Singh suggested Gandhi to reverse his decision for the betterment of the party.

Several other party leaders have voiced to make Priyanka as the new chief. Former Union minister Sriprakash Jaiswal was one among them, saying Priyanka has an ability to lead the party. Anil Shastri, son of country’s second prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, has also backed Priyanka’s name. He was quoted as saying that she is 100 per cent acceptable to the party cadres.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App