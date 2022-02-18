Naqvi said that Congress has worked to to fuel the controversy over the hijab row and also started a campaign to spread misinformation on the uniform.

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Congress party, said that it has worked to fuel the controversy over the hijab row and also started a campaign to spread misinformation on the uniform. “The manner in which the culture, culture and Constitution of India is being attacked through communal outcry of hijab, I have to say that the Congress party, which worked to fuel the controversy of this hijab, have started a campaign to spread misinformation on ‘uniform’,” Naqvi told ANI.

He further said that permission is being given to organisations to hold demonstrations in their respective states. “Tell me where hijab is banned in this country. You walk around wearing a hijab on the street, you walk around the market wearing a hijab, you walk around your house wearing a hijab, and can go anywhere wearing a hijab. It is not like those countries where hijab is completely banned,” he said.

Naqvi emphasized that there are institutions, that have their own dress code and decorum. “If you have constitutional rights, then there is some constitutional duty as well. Those who are under the misconception that they will succeed in trying to defame this country through such communal frenzy, communal outcry and communal horror shows, then, it is their misunderstanding,” he said.