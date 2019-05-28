The Congress president has been insistent that he resign from the post of party chief after the Congress humiliating defeat in the recently-concluded general elections. The Congress won 52 seats, 3 short of the number to be declared the main opposition party. The Congress had 44 seats in the previous Lok Sabha.

Congress leaders suggest working president post as buffer for Rahul Gandhi: The Congress seemed to be in a highly-confused state for the second day following party president Rahul Gandhi’s decision to quit the leadership of the party and have someone else shoulder the responsibility. Some senior Congress leaders are said to have floated a proposal to create a working president post to look into the day-to-day functioning of the party. This would enable Rahul Gandhi to gain time to network with party workers in different parts of the country as he goes about re-structuring the Congress. The idea reportedly is to create a buffer for Rahul Gandhi. Citing Indira Gandhi’s decision to appoint Kamalapati Tripathi as working president after the drubbing of the Congress in the assembly polls in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh in 1983, some senior leaders suggested it may be a way out from the current quagmire.

Rahul Gandhi has been firm on leaving the post of Congress president after the humiliating defeat in the recently-concluded general elections. He had also said the leadership should not be passed onto either his mother Sonia Gandhi or his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Today, former Karnataka CM Veerappa Moily asked Rahul to reconsider his decision to resign the party president post. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot had also met him at his residence. Earlier in the day, Rashtriya Janata Dal patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav had also said such a decision will be suicidal for the party. Lalu, who’s lodged in jail in fodder scam but is now in a hospital, said the decision to resign will leave the Congress and the opposition poorer. The RJD chief warned the Congress leader not to fall into the BJP’s trap by being stubborn on his decision to quit.

DMK chief MK Stalin also called upon Rahul Gandhi to not give up leading the party. Stalin had been one of the few leaders who had said that he supported Rahul as PM before the campaign for the general elections even began. Though others in the non-BJP opposition were lukewarm, Stalin had declared his support to Rahul much earlier.

Reacting to his decision, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor had yesterday said that Rahul Gandhi has taken the election defeat on his chin. The Congress Working Committee (CWC), which is the party’s highest decision making body, however, has rejected his offer of resignation during its meeting called a day after the results were declared on May 23.

Several senior leaders of the party have been requesting him to stay put as president, and asked him to follow on the CWC’s mandate authorising him to make radical changes in party structure to make it a battle-worthy election machine. According to a media report, senior party leaders at the CWC have also asked him to set up a committee to study the reasons for the party’s defeat and come out with constructive proposals for an action plan. And unlike the past, the action plan should be placed before a full CWC meeting for deliberation, according to the report.

The Congress could win only 52 seats in the 17th Lok Sabha and was short of the requisite 10% of the total seats (55 seats) required in the Lok Sabha to be officially recognised as the main opposition party. In contrast, its rival, the ruling BJP, bagged 303 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha.

On Tuesday, several senior Congress leaders, including his sister Priyanka Gandhi and national spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, have reportedly met Rahul Gandhi to persuade him to change his decision.

