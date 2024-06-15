 Congress Workers Stage 'Matka Phod' Protest in Delhi Over Severe Water Crisis; Residents Of Sanjay Colony Receive Water For Only 8 Minutes

Congress workers gathered in Krishna Nagar, Delhi, today to hold a ‘Matka phod’ protes against the ongoing water crisis. The protest aimed to highlight the severe water shortages plaguing the national capital and to voice the frustrations of residents who have been suffering due to inadequate water supply.

The protesters smashed earthen pots, symbolizing the broken promises and unfulfilled needs of the Delhi populace. A Congress worker at the scene passionately addressed the crowd, stating, “The public is being cheated in the name of water. Poor people are suffering the most. The governments are playing the blame game. Why was water not arranged in advance? They were busy doing politics. The Congress party will hold a ‘matka phod’ protest in Delhi to wake up the deaf and dumb government. They have connived with the tanker mafia.”

The situation in areas like Sanjay Colony Bhati Mines has reached a critical point. Residents report receiving water for only eight minutes a day, a situation that has persisted for the past seven to eight days. The scarcity has forced people to rely on water tankers, often at exorbitant prices, creating a thriving black market for water supply. This alleged collusion with tanker mafias has only intensified the crisis.

Also read: Major Fire Breaks Out At Vasant Vihar Market; Engulfs Five Shops

A local resident from Sanjay Colony shared his plight, stating, “We have written numerous letters to the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), but there has been no response. Our community has been without a consistent water supply for over a week now, and the situation is becoming unbearable.”

Congress representatives argue that the current administration has failed to address the basic needs of the people, focusing instead on political maneuvering. They accuse the government of neglect and incompetence, pointing to the dire conditions faced by Delhi’s poor and marginalized communities.

Show Full Article