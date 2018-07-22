Congress Working Committee: The following meet was attended by Sonia Gandhi and the former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh along with other senior leaders. Taking to the stage, Rahul Gandhi said that newly constituted CWC is an institution that comprises of experience and energy as a bridge between the past, present and the future.

Manmohan Singh said that he would support Rahul Gandhi on his 'onerous' task of restoring India's social harmony and the economic development

The first meeting of newly constituted Congress Working Committee (CWC) was held today under the leadership of Congress president Rahul Gandhi at Parliament Annexe. The following meet was attended by Sonia Gandhi and the former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh along with other senior leaders. Taking to the stage, Rahul Gandhi said that newly constituted CWC is an institution that comprises of experience and energy as a bridge between the past, present and the future. Speaking at the meet, Congress president further urged the Congress workers to fight for the oppressed section of the society.

Hitting out at PM Modi during the CWC, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said that Manmohan Singh rejects PM Modi’s self-praise and Jumla culture. He further said that Centre’s claim of doubling the income of farmers by 2022 is possible only if the Agricultural growth is 14% which is nowhere to be seen.

Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh, Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi &

Addressing the CWC meet, former PM Manmohan Singh said that he would support Rahul Gandhi on his ‘onerous’ task of restoring India’s social harmony and the economic development.

Taking to his Twitter account, Randeep Singh Surjewala said that Sonia Gandhi is cautious about the fear that has caught hold on India’s deprived and poor people.

Sonia Gandhi further added that PM Modi is being rhetoric by showing his desperation. She added that it reflects that the countdown of Modi government has begun.

Sonia Gandhi ji points out that rhetoric of PM Modi shows his desperation, reflecting that reverse countdown of Modi Govt has begun: RS Surjewala,Congress on CWC meeting — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2018

Standing in support of her son, Sonia Gandhi said that they are committed in making their alliances work together and they are all in support of Rahul Gandhi in this endeavour of his. She further slammed the ruling government and said that they will work to get their people out from the clutches of this ‘dangerous regime’. She further accused the ruling government of compromising the democracy of the country.

While addressing the CWC meet, former finance minister P Chidambaram said that Congress had a strong hold in 12 states. He added that its strength can be taken to another level by boosting it to three times as that will get them 15o seats. he added that the alliance with the regional parties is extremely important.

