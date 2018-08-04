Congress President Rahul Gandhi held the second meeting of the recently formed Congress Working Committee in New Delhi on Saturday, August 4. The meeting chaired by Rahul Gandhi was attended by senior party leaders including Sheila Dikshit, former Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi held the second meeting of the recently formed Congress Working Committee in New Delhi on Saturday, August 4. The meeting chaired by Rahul Gandhi was attended by senior party leaders including Sheila Dikshit, former Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Ghulam Nabi Azad. However, former Congress president Sonia Gandi was not present during the meeting following some health issues. Reports said that the meeting was convened to discuss the ongoing political situation in India.

While briefing the press conference, General Secretary AICC Ashok Gehlot said that besides NRC, we will be discussing the issue of corruption and Rafale deal that is one of the biggest issues being faced by the country. He further said that we had also questioned the ruling party about it but they had continuously failed to answer it. He further added that the youth of our country is irked over the growing unemployment, and the party has been discussing the issue thoroughly.

Congress spokesperson, Randeep Surjewala was also present during the meeting. While pointing at the ongoing discussion over the recently released final draft of Assam NRC, Surjewala said that with the help of National Register of Citizens, the BJP is trying to play the divide and rule politics. He claimed that the Congress and its party members are not going to let BJP succeed in its plan.

Surjewala also talked about the recent statement that was released by Antigua. In the statement, the authorities of Antigua informed that the granted the citizenship to Mehul Choksi after the Indian government gave him the all-clear certificate. While taking a jibe at the BJP and the Modi government, Surjewala said that the ruling government is itself helping the scamsters to escape India.

Besides this, former PM Manmohan Singh also informed the committee members on the economic conditions of the country. Also, during the meeting it was also decided that Rahul Gandhi will meet 51 Maratha leaders on August 8, to discuss the ongoing Maratha quota issue.

