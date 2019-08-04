Congress top decision-making body is likely to meet un August 10 to take a call on the next party president. Amid the leadership crisis in the party, several names like Priyanka Gandhi, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sachin Pilot have emerged as top contenders for the post

Finally, some news is coming in from the Congress party amid leadership crisis since Rahul Gandhi tendered his resignation formally. Speculation has been rife over the next Congress president with names like Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sachin Pilot, Ashok Gehlot doing rounds. Sources have revealed that the party’s top decision-making body will meet on August 10 to take a call on the next Congress President.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal in a tweet said that CWC meet will be held on August 10 at AICC headquarters. Though the current turn of events suggests that when it comes to party leadership, the reins will be most likely handed over to Priyanka, who has the support of several leaders including the likes of Shashi Tharoor, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

Rahul Gandhi had earlier clarified that the next Congress president will be a non-Gandhi, therefore shunning the possibility of Priyanka to take over the top post.

It has been decided to hold the next Congress Working Committee Meeting on saturday, 10th of August 11am at AICC.@INCIndia @AICCMedia — K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) August 4, 2019

However, the current turn of events is in contradiction to what the former Congress President said. Priyanka lately has been seen as the face of the party as she left no stone unturned in lashing out at BJP, especially Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath whom she accused of callous conduct while handling tragedies in the state.

In fact, she could be seen protesting against Adityanath soon after Sonbhadra massacre in which several Dalits died. She was obstructed to meet the victims’ kin as Section 144 was imposed in the state. She came down heavily upon the UP chief minister for misusing his power and not letting her meet the victims.

