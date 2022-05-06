Congress Working Committee will meet on May 9 in Udaipur ahead of the party's 'Chintan Shivir'

The agenda for the Chintan Shivir would be discussed at the meeting.

The party general secretary KC Venugopal in a tweet said “A meeting of the Congress Working Committee will be held on Monday, May 9th, 2022 at 04.30 PM at AICC Office, 24 Akbar Road, New Delhi, to discuss the “Nav Sankalp Shivir – 2022,” which will take place from the 13th to the 15th of May, 2022 in Udaipur, Rajasthan.”

The Chintan Shivir is being hosted in the aftermath of the party’s humiliation in state assembly elections earlier this year.

In the last eight years, the party has suffered multiple electoral losses. A number of important members of Congress have resigned.

Following a presentation and conversation with poll strategist Prashant Kishor, Congress President Sonia Gandhi last month formed the Empowered Action Group 2024 and invited him to join the party as a member of the group with specified responsibilities.

Declining the kind offer, he said “More than myself, the party needs leadership and collective resolve to fix the deep-rooted structural problems through revolutionary reforms.”

Meanwhile, this year, Congress will hold organizational elections to pick a new party leader.