The Congress’ top decision-making body, the CWC, will meet at the AICC headquarters here on May 9 to discuss the topic for the brainstorming session as well as the party’s future strategy ahead of its ‘Chintan Shivir’ in Rajasthan’s Udaipur.

The camp is scheduled to attract 400 key party leaders. The Chintan Shivir will bring together senior officials from the Congress Working Committee (CWC), members of parliament, state in-charges, general secretaries, and state presidents.

“A meeting of the Congress Working Committee will be conducted on Monday, May 9th, 2022 at 04.30 PM at AICC Office, 24 Akbar Road, New Delhi, to discuss the Nav Sankalp Shivir – 2022,” Congress general secretary, organisation, K C Venugopal, said in a tweet.

Senior Congress leaders Venugopal, Ajay Maken, and Ashok Gehlot reviewed the Chintan Shivir preparations on Wednesday.

Days after debating a revival plan provided by poll strategist Prashant Kishor, the Congress announced that an empowered group will be formed to confront the political difficulties ahead and formulate the strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, despite a succession of electoral defeats.