Congress Rajya Sabha MP Anand Sharma has slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for campaigning for US President Donald Trump at the Howdy Modi event in Houston.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Howdy Modi event amid much fanfare and hullabaloo has received flak from the Congress with its Rajya Sabha MP Anand Sharma hitting out at the PM for campaigning for President Donald Trump ahead of the 2020 elections in the United States.

In a tweet this morning, Sharma said India’s relationship with the United States has always been bipartisan, related to Republicans and Democrats. He slammed Modi for openly campaigning for Trump calling it a breach of both India and America as sovereign nations and democracies.

In another tweet, he reminded Modi that he was representing India as a Prime Minister in the US and not a star campaigner in the forthcoming elections there.

PM Modi addressed the Indian diaspora at about 10:30 IST in Houston wherein over 50,000 people had gathered for him. He was also joined by President Trump who, throughout his speech, heaped praises on his Indian counterpart.

The community summit was organized in honour of PM Modi who has visited the US for a week-long trip to address the United Nations General Assembly.

Both Trump and Modi discussed the strengthening of Indo-US ties, border issues, terrorism. PM Modi, who was welcomed with open arms by the Indian diaspora, especially the Kashmiri Pandits in the US said he was happy to serve his people. Referring to Article 370 abrogation, Jammu and Kashmir’s special status he took a veiled attack at Pakistan saying the move bothered those who could not look after their own country.

On Trump, the Indian Prime Minister said his presence at the event was a reflection of strong India-US relations. Heaping praises on his US counterpart, Modi said he admired his sense of leadership, passion and concern for America. Modi said Trump has made the American economy strong again.

Supporting for Trump’s re-election in the US 2020 election, Modi hailed, ‘Abki Baar, Trump Sarkar’.

US President Trump too was all goody-goody about Modi. Hailing Indian-Americans for revolutionising Information Technology, he said both the countries will work in tandem to create better technology.

On terrorism, Trump said both India and the US would work together to protect innocent civilians following which he was felicitated with a standing ovation by PM Modi and crowd.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App