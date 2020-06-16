Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal questions Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the border matter with China in Galwan Valley, saying ‘why he is hesitating to show red-eye to China in Ladakh’? “Double faced politics. Modi Ji use to accuse the UPA for not showing red eye to China when it crosses LAC. Modi ji, now why are you hesitating to show red-eye to China in Ladakh?,” he tweeted.

“And when Nepal is showing you red-eye then why do you now want to have a dialogue. Where is your 56-inch chest?.” A couple of days back, Rahul Gandhi also questioned the government over Chinese aggression in Ladakh and targeted the Prime Minister.

“The Chinese have walked in and taken our territory in Ladakh. Meanwhile. The PM is absolutely silent and has vanished from the scene,” the Congress MP posted, tagging a news article that claimed China has taken a hard line during military-level talks on Saturday.

Also Read: Timely decisions helped in containing coronavirus outbreak in India, says PM Modi in meeting with CMs

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh has become centre of corruption under CM Yogi Adityanath: Priyanka Gandhi

दो मुखी राजनीति मोदी जी UPA पे आरोप लगाते थे के हम चीन को लाल आँख क्यूँ नहीं दिखते जब वो LAC पार करता है मोदी जी आप चीन को लद्दाख़ में लाल आँख दिखने में क्यूँ झिझक रहे हैं ? और जब नेपाल आप को लाल आँख देखा रहा है आप बात चीत करना चाहते हैं छप्पन इंच की छाती कहाँ गयी ? — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) June 16, 2020

The former Congress president has been asking the government repeatedly to clarify whether China has taken over Indian Territory in Ladakh region.

Also Read: Indian army officer, two soldiers killed in violent clash with Chinese troops at Ladakh’s Galwan valley

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App