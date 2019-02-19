IIMC Alumni Association felicitates winners of IFFCO-IIMCAA Awards: IIMCAA also announced to give 7 scholarship of Rs 25,000 each to IIMC students every year.

Members of the IIMC Alumni Association pose for a photograph during Connections 2019 in New Delhi.

IIMC Alumni Association felicitates winners of IFFCO-IIMCAA Awards: The Indian Institute of Mass Communication Alumni Association (IIMCAA) on Sunday (February 17, 2019) announced winners of the 3rd IFFCO IIMCAA Awards during the annual alumni meet — Connections 2019, at the IIMC HQ in New Delhi. The seventh edition of the national-level alumni meet started with two-minute silence as a mark of respect to the CRPF jawans who lost their lives in the Pulwama terrorist attack on February 14, 2019.

In Delhi, Connections 2019 will be followed by chapter-level meets in more than 15 cities in India and abroad including Mumbai, Bhubaneswar, Lucknow, Patna, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Raipur, Guwahati, Kolkata, Singapore and Dhaka – in next two months.

The IIMC Alumni Association also hosted a Kavi Sammelan and Mushayara in the memory of the fallen CRPF jawans in which Prof. Waseem Barelwi, Dr. Nawaz Deobandi, Poet Gajendra Solanki and Dr. Praveen Shukla presented poems on patriotism.

On the auspicious occasion, KG Suresh, Director General, Indian Institute of Mass Communication, announced several new initiatives taken by the institute and shared recent achievements of the IIMC including getting letter of intent to become a deemed university. Suresh said the IIMC Alumni have made a mark for themselves bringing laurels for themselves and for the institution.

IIMCAA President Prasad Sanyal, in his presidential address, announced to start IIMCAA Medical Assistance Fund for alumni in case of medical need which will be chaired by a committee led by Kalyan Ranjan. IIMCAA also announced to give 7 scholarship of Rs 25,000 each to IIMC students every year.

In the 3rd IFFCO IIMCAA Awards, 35 Mass Communication professionals were awarded cash prizes of Rs 21,000 to Rs 51,000. This year, Tuberculosis awareness campaigner Nandita Venkatesan was felicitated as Alumni of the Year while Goonj co-founder Meenakshi Gupta felicitated for public service. Awards were given in various categories including 11 Awards in reporting, 12 awards in production, 9 awards in advertising, PR & Communications and 1 in media research. Shruti Jain was awarded the highest winning amount of Rs 51,000 for Agricultural reporting while others received the winning amount of Rs 21,000.

Here is the full list of the IFFCO IIMCAA Awards 2019:

1. Alumni Of The Year- Nandita Venkatesan, The Economic Times

2. Public Service- Meenakshi Gupta, Goonj

3. Agricultural Reporting- Shruti Jain, The Wire

4. Investigative Reporting- Ranveer Singh- ABP News

5. Developmental Reporting- Itishree Singh Rathaur, My City Links

6. Political Reporting- Vineet Khare, BBC World Service (Hindi)

7. Sports Reporting – Shantanu Srivastava, Firstpost

8. Economic and Business Reporting- Vireshwar Tomar, Business Standard

9. Crime Reporting- Prabir Pradhan, News 18 Odia

10. Environmental Reporting- Garvit Garg, The Bihar Mail

11. Entertainment Reporting- TR Vivek, The Hindu

12. Feature Writing- Meena Kotwal, BBC Hindi

13. Data Journalism- Abhimanyu Kumar Saha, BBC Hindi

14. Print Production- Large Publications- Vivekanand Singh, Prabhat Khabar

15. Broadcast Production- Large Network- Anshul Singh, ABP News

16. Digital Production- Content- Jajati Karan, Ommcom News

17. Digital Production- Innovation- Kaushiky Kashyap, The Quint

18. Digital Production- Video- Rajnish Kumar, Delhi Knowledge Track

19. Presenter/ Broadcaster- Audio- Mohd Shahid, BBC Hindi

20. Anchor/ Broadcaster- Video- Anika Aren, Swaraj Express TV

21. Documentary Film Making- Sumit Osmand Shaw, Baanyan Tree Productions

22. Photography– Amateur- Aman Gupta, Freelance Journalist

23. Photography– Professional- Abhishek Kumar, ABP News

24. Advertising- Saransh Jain, STAR TV Network

25. Media Innovation- Mohit Pasricha, McCann Worldgroup

26. Image Building (Public Relations)- Puja Mishra, IFFCO-Tokio GIC

27. Advocacy- Renu Kakkar, Apeejay Surrendra Group

28. Image Management- Avilash Panigrahi, Freelance Social Media Consultant

29. Social Media Management- Small- Rudra Prasanna Rath, Freelance Consultant

30. Social Media Management- Big- Harshil Dhawan, The Glitch

31. Social Media Influencer- Varun Vagish, MountainTrekker

32. Research Paper in Mass Communication- Niky Tiwari, AMU

IFFCO IIMCAA Awards 2019 Jury Special Mention

33. Economic and Business Reporting- Piyush Pandey, The Hindu

34. Economic and Business Reporting- Jayajit Dash, Business Standard

35. Crime Reporting- Praveen Mohta, Navbharat Times

