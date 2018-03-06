Conrad Sangma, the son of former Lok Sabha speaker PA Sangma, was sworn in as the 12th chief minister of Meghalaya on March 6. BJP chief Amit Shah and Union Home Minister Rajnath were said to be present at the oath-taking ceremony. Conrad Sangma is currently is the Lok Sabha MP from the Tura parliamentary constituency. Sangma completed his studies at St Columba’s School in New Delhi.

Just a few days after Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2018 was announced, National People’s Party (NPP) chief Conrad Sangma was sworn in as the chief minister of the state on March 6. The oath-taking ceremony of newly elected Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma took place in Shillong. After garnering the support of 34 MLAs in a 30 member assembly, NPP’s Sangma was invited by the Governor Ganga Prasad to form the government in the state. After being sworn in as the CM, Sangma said that he is clear on the agenda of good governance. He added that many sectors need to be looked into for better development. “Real challenge and work starts today. We will work to take our state forward,” he said after being elected as the new chief minister of the state. The government in Meghalaya is a rare alliance of five political parties including National People’s Party, United Democratic Party (UDP), People’s Democratic Front, Hill State People’s Democratic Party and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

NPP's Conrad Sangma sworn-in as Meghalaya chief minister pic.twitter.com/xBmGgaqeni — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2018

The swear-in ceremony of the 12th Chief Minister of Meghalaya reportedly took place in the presence of Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP chief Amit Shah. Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma is also the youngest son of former Lok Sabha speaker PA Sangma. Congress, which was in power in the state for the last 10 years, bagged 21 constituencies out the 59 but fell short of majority mark by 10 seats following which it lost its long-kept throne from another state.

I congratulate Conrad Sangma. There was a perception that only Congress party can survive in the north-east but now that BJP has gained victory here that perception will change: Union Minister Rajnath Singh in Shillong pic.twitter.com/jlecHyAquu — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2018

Let’s have a look at some interesting and lesser known facts about the 40-year-old Meghalaya CM, Conrad Sangma, who is said to be spearheading the return of regional parties.

Conrad Sangma took over the reins of NPP after his father passed away in 2016. Sangma is currently is the Lok Sabha MP from the Tura parliamentary constituency in Meghalaya. He kicked-off his career in later 1990s. At the time he was managing the political campaigns for his father for the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Meghalaya CM Sangma had lost his first by-election in 2004. He was contesting on NCP’s ticket. In 2008, Conrad was first elected to the state Assembly along with his brother James Sangma. After getting into power he had power, tourism and IT portfolios under him. He later became the youngest finance minister of Meghalaya, under a UDP- led government.

Conrad Sangma completed his studies from St Columba’s School in New Delhi and went on to complete his BBA from Wharton at the University of Pennsylvania. He also heads the PA Sangma foundation that works for the development of environment and education in the rural part of the state.

