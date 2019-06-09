National People’s Party (NPP)- part of Northeast Democratic Alliance (NEDA), a coalition of northeastern states associated with BJP has been recognised as a national party by Election Commission of India.

The National People’s Party (NPP) has been recognised as the first national party from the north-east by the Election Commission, making it the first regional party from the north-east to be accorded that status. The party has fulfilled the criteria by having a presence as a state party in four states — Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh.

Earlier, after getting the status of the national party, party President Conrad went on to express his happiness on twitter.

It is a very nostalgic moment for all of us that the party founded by Late Purno Agitok Sangma has achieved its due recognition. It is not just an achievement for NPP but for the people of #Northeast for their overwhelming support and thrust bestowed on the party. @nppmeghalaya — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) June 7, 2019

The recognition of #NPP as National Party status will surely motivate each member of the family of NPP and will further enable us to work for the greater cause of the region and its people. @nppmeghalaya #BefittingTributetoPASangma #NPPForNortheast pic.twitter.com/Ih5QfBqkYA — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) June 7, 2019

NPP was formed in January 2013 by former Lok Sabha speaker and Meghalaya chief minister PA Sangma and is now a part of Northeast Democratic Alliance (NEDA), a coalition of northeastern states headed by BJP. According to a June 7 EC order, the EC found in its review of NPP’s poll performance, that the party sent 5 legislators to the 60-member Arunachal Pradesh assembly and won 14.55% of the total votes.

It is already the largest party in Meghalaya with 20 MLAs in the state assembly. Apart from this, it also has 3 MLAs in Nagaland and 4 in Manipur. This registers its presence in 4 states of north-eastern India.

Indeed, it is a proud moment for NPP to be registered as a first national party from the northeast. After being recognised as a national party by the EC on Friday, it will now work to strengthen the party base and propagate its vision by keeping both regional interests and national aspirations in mind.

The election symbol of the “book” has been allocated to NPP. The significance of it is that the party believes that only education and literacy can empower the weaker sections of a society.

