Commenting on three industrial mishaps in the upcoming executive capital of Andhra Pradesh i.e. Visakhapatnam, Vijay Sai Reddy on Wednesday questioned why do so many mishaps happen in Visakhapatnam. He also suspected a conspiracy behind it.

There are three industrial mishaps in the upcoming executive capital of Andhra Pradesh i.e. Visakhapatnam. Two months ago, there was a gas leak in LG polymers of the city that killed 12 persons and a gas leak in one Sainar company later and a blast in the same pharma city of Vizag a day before. The YSRCP leaders have expressed doubts on the blasts and said there was some conspiracy behind the series of such untoward incidents in the city of destiny.

The ruling YSRCP parliamentary party Chief and party in charge of North Andhra Vijay Sai Reddy said, “Why do many mishaps happen in Visakhapatnam? are they happening just because of the restart of companies after two-month-long lockdown or intentional handiwork of some persons? the investigation will spill the beans and expose the villains behind them. it takes some time. our focus is now on better treatment of the injured and consoles the deceased’s family. Chandrababu Naidu should stop politicising the issue. Our MLA Gudivada Amarnath made it clear the mindset of Chandrababu Naidu how he set the crop on fire in the Amaravathi region who were unwilling to give lands for capital construction. Everyone knows how then CM threatened the farmers. Chandrababu is now trying his best to stop the shifting of executive capital to Visakhapatnam. we believe He has been trying to show Visakhapatnam as a dangerous zone for the construction of the capital. People need not fear, Visakhapatnam is going to be executive capital of Andhra Pradesh.”

MLA and YSR Congress Party spokesperson Gudivada Amarnath also alleged that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and his party members were attempting to tarnish the image of Visakhapatnam, which has been announced as the executive capital of the State. The YSRCP MLA from Anakapalle (part of Visakhapatnam dist) claimed that Naidu was using the recent industrial accidents in the city to spoil the image of the city.

Addressing a press conference at the party office, Amarnath said, “Conspiracies are being hatched to tarnish Visakhapatnam’s image. I personally want Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy should enquire about the conspiracies hatched by TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu. It is doubtful whether all this is being done to thwart proposals to make Visakhapatnam the capital of the Jagan administration. Chandrababu had involved in the death of NTR to become the Chief Minister and he had committed many conspiracies in the matter of lands in the capital Amravati”

BJP leader Lanka Dinakar said, “Nobody can damage the brand image of Visakhapatnam other than Jagan Mohan Reddy lead YSRCP Government. The brand image of Visakhapatnam as the financial capital of Andhra Pradesh naturally existed. Here the practical constraints of shifting the capital from Amaravati to Visakhapatnam purely within the ambit of legal perspective. The present government has no moral right to shift the executive capital to Visakhapatnam from Amaravathi by means of saying their party promise of Amaravathi as the capital of Andhra Pradesh. the party has promised in its manifesto also”. On the other hand, TDP accuses its the inefficiency of the government, This kind of incidents happen and YSRCP leaders should tender apologies for the comments they have made. and the party leaders request the intervention of the Union Government to interfere and set things right.

TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu said,”the government completely failed to stop mishaps in companies. it’s confined for consoling the families of the victims. it should give ex-gratia of one crore to the family of the deceased.”

