Hours after a constable was killed by terrorists on Wednesday, August 22, in Jammu and Kashmir's Awgam village, former CM Mehbooba Mufti condemned the attack and said the only way to end violence is to start a political process of reconciliation. Meanwhile, clashes erupted in the Valley between the security forces and protesters in other parts of the state just after Eid prayers.

former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister tweeted,"Find me at a loss of words to condemn such a dastardly act on the occasion of Eid"

Hous after Fayaz Ahmed Shah, a 34-year-old constable was killed by terrorists while he was returning home after offering Eid prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, BJP national president Amit Shah in a clutch of tweets offered condolences to the constable’s family and said that militants cannot stop the youth of Kashmir to choose a better future. To this, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister tweeted,”Find me at a loss of words to condemn such a dastardly act on the occasion of Eid. No party worker irrespective of his political affiliations deserves to be killed.”

The constable was a resident of Zazri Pora village in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. Shah was training in Talwara and had come home to celebrate Eid with his family. Shah is survived by 2 minor daughters, his wife and mother. Meanwhile, clashes erupted between the security forces and protesters in other parts of the stat just after Eid prayers.

Only way to end this senseless cycle of violence is to initiate a political process of reconciliation & dialogue. 2/2 — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) August 22, 2018

Anguished to learn about the killing of BJP karyakarta, Shabir Ahmad Bhat by terrorists in Pulwama (J&K). This act of cowardice is highly condemnable. Extremists cannot stop the youth of Kashmir from choosing a better future for themselves. This cycle of violence won't last long. pic.twitter.com/hAOb4ptPeo — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 22, 2018

The sacrifice of our @BJP4JnK karyakartas will not go in vain. Entire BJP stands firmly with Shabir Ahmad Bhat's family in this hour of grief. My deepest condolences. May god give his family the strength to bear this tragic loss. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 22, 2018

On Tuesday, Shabir Ahmad Bhat, a BJP worker was killed in Pulwama after being abducted. Media reports say his bullet-hit body was found in the field of Rakh-e-Litter area of Kupwara.

Responding to a number of incidents, Mehmooba also said the only way to cease theses senseless episodes of violence is to initiate a political process of reconciliation & dialogue.

Meanwhile, on the same day ex- Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference Chairman Farooq Abdullah was heckled during Eid prayers at a shrine in Srinagar.

