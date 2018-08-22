Hous after Fayaz Ahmed Shah, a 34-year-old constable was killed by terrorists while he was returning home after offering Eid prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, BJP national president Amit Shah in a clutch of tweets offered condolences to the constable’s family and said that militants cannot stop the youth of Kashmir to choose a better future. To this, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister tweeted,”Find me at a loss of words to condemn such a dastardly act on the occasion of Eid. No party worker irrespective of his political affiliations deserves to be killed.”
The constable was a resident of Zazri Pora village in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. Shah was training in Talwara and had come home to celebrate Eid with his family. Shah is survived by 2 minor daughters, his wife and mother. Meanwhile, clashes erupted between the security forces and protesters in other parts of the stat just after Eid prayers.
On Tuesday, Shabir Ahmad Bhat, a BJP worker was killed in Pulwama after being abducted. Media reports say his bullet-hit body was found in the field of Rakh-e-Litter area of Kupwara.
Responding to a number of incidents, Mehmooba also said the only way to cease theses senseless episodes of violence is to initiate a political process of reconciliation & dialogue.
Meanwhile, on the same day ex- Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference Chairman Farooq Abdullah was heckled during Eid prayers at a shrine in Srinagar.
