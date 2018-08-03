The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed a bill to provide Constitutional status to the National Commission for Backward Classesby a two-third majority. Speaking in Lok Sabha, PM Modi congratulated Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thaawarchand Gehlot for the smooth passage of the bill.

In order to provide Constitutional status to the National Commission for Backward Classes, the Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the bill by a two-third majority. According to reports, Lok Sabha passed Constitution 123rd amendment Bill 2017 following a 5-hour discussion on the issue. Almost 32 members of the House participated in the discussions following which the Bill was passed in Lok Sabha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thaawarchand Gehlot for the smooth passage of the bill. However, among various issues raised during the discussion, a number of members of the House demanded a census to ascertain the population of Other Backward Classes (OBCs). There was also a demand for making the socio-economic survey of 2014 public.

The amendment in the House was moved by BJD’s Bhratruhari Mahtab but it was rejected by around 302 voting in front of 84 who supported it.

Speaking during the discussions on the bill, Union Minister Thaawarchand Gehlot said that the government was committed for the upliftment of the downtrodden and backward classes of the society. The government while speaking on the issue further said that a committee under Justice G Rohini will be initiated which will consider whether there was a need for sub-categorisation of Other Backward Classes.

The Union Social Justice minister also mentioned that the cabinet on Tuesday decided to reintroduce SC/ST Act to make it more strong after the Supreme Court diluted the act in its previous judgement. The bill will be reintroduced in the current monsoon session of the Parliament.

