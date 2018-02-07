The ceasefire violation by Pakistan also possessed a great threat to the life of the people habiting in the area. In order to safe-guard the people habiting in the area, the Government of India has undertaken the construction of bunkers. Following the recent cease fire in the Rajouri area, many housed were almost destroyed. Meanwhile, the walls of many shops in the area were left bullet-ridden. The Indian Home Ministry had proposed the construction of bunkers to mitigate the hardships of the people.

Following the continuous ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops on the Indian borders, many families living in the area were forced to migrate to the other part of the state as their houses were destroyed from the heavy shelling by the Pakistani troops. The ceasefire violation by Pakistan also possessed a great threat to life of the people habiting in the area. In order to safe-guard the people habiting in the area, the Government of India has undertaken the construction of bunkers in the volatile areas of Jammu and Kashmir to keep the locals safe from Pakistan shelling.

On the early morning of February 7, the government of India started the bunker construction in the Rajouri District of Jammu and Kashmir. Following the recent cease fire in the Rajouri area, many housed were almost destroyed. Meanwhile, the walls of many shops in the area were left bullet-ridden. The construction of bunkers comes after the Government of India passed the construction of 14,460 bunkers for the protection of the people living in forwarding areas. Commenting on the construction of safety bunkers in the region, Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir said that the Indian Home Ministry had proposed the construction of bunkers to mitigate the hardships of the people living along the International Border (IB) and the Line of Control (LoC) due to cross-border firing.

J&K: Construction of bunkers undertaken by GoI for safety of people in border areas in the wake of continuous ceasefire violation by Pakistan. Visuals from Rajouri. pic.twitter.com/lSnNnqsM3c — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2018

While replying to a written question to the Lok Sabha, Union Minister said, “These include 1,431 large community bunkers and 13,029 individual bunkers in the districts of Samba, Jammu, Kathua, Poonch and Rajouri. The project is being implemented by the Jammu and Kashmir government.” As per reports, Pakistan had been continuously violating the ceasefire since the beginning of 2017. In the recent ceasefire violation in Rajouri District by Pakistan on Sunday, 4 Indian Army jawans were martyred in the heavy shelling by Pakistani troops along the LoC in Poonch and Rajouri districts of Jammu and Kashmir.