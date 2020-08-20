The construction of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir has begun and the engineers are now testing the soil at the site, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra tweeted in the morning on Thursday. The shrine will be built by adhering to the country’s ancient and traditional construction techniques. It will also be built to sustain earthquakes, storms and other natural calamities.

Notably, “the iron will not be used in the construction of the temple,” the Trust further informed on the micro-blogging site.

“For Mandir construction, copper plates will be used to fuse stone blocks with each other. The plates should be 18 inches long, 30 mm wide and 3 mm in depth. 10,000 such plates may be required in total structure. We call upon Shri Rambhakts to donate such copper plates to the trust,” Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra stated in another tweet.

One other tweet from the trust said that the donors could engrave family names, place of origin or their community temples’ names on those plates, that way, the copper plates would not only symbolize the unity of the country but also be a testament to the entire country’s contribution towards Mandir construction.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Ayodhya on August 5 to take part in the ‘Bhoomi pujan’ at Ram Janambhoomi site.

Besides, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat among several others were also present at the site for the ceremony.

