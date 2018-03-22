Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said that the construction of Ram temple is our resolve. After expressing his views on the long-standing Babri Masjid-Ramjanambhoomi issue, Bhagwat said those who want to build the Ram temple would need to follow in footsteps of Lord Ram.

“Construction of a Ram temple (in Ayodhya) is not just a desire but it is our resolve,” said Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday while addressing a gathering after unveiling a 52-feet tall statue of Maharaja Chhatrasal at Mausahaniya. Bhagwat further added that the present circumstances are suitable for the purpose. After expressing his views on the long-standing Babri Masjid-Ramjanambhoomi issue, Bhagwat said those who want to build the Ram temple would need to follow in footsteps of Lord Ram. RSS chief unveiled the Maharaja Chhatrasal around 15kms away from the district headquarters.

While addressing the gathering, Bhagwat glorified Maharaja Chhatrasel saying he was a brave warrior who defeated his enemies with the help of the small number of soldiers. Maharaja Chhatrasal was a medieval Indian warrior from the Bundela clan, who fought against the Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb and established his own kingdom in Bundelkhand, becoming the founder of Panna State. He also recalled the association Maharaja Chhatrasal with Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji. Inspired by Chhatrapati Shivaji’s advice Chhatrasal raised the banner of revolt against the Mughals in Bundelkhand at the age of 22, with an army of 5 horsemen and 25 swordsmen, in 1671.

On Wednesday, Bhagwat also claimed that he will never have any social media account as the platforms make people ‘egoist’ and ‘self-centric’. “Social media means me, my, mine and I have to express my opinion on each and everything. Even after knowing that my opinion is part of a collective whole, still without waiting for the collective opinion, I post my opinion. Many a time it leads to misunderstandings, sometimes with our own people, and then you have to delete the same. This happens with many people including swayamsevaks,” said Bhagwat.

