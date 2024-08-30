Consultant Arrested After Collapse of Chhatrapati Shivaji Statue in Maharashtra

A consultant has been arrested following the collapse of the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg, with an investigation underway led by a joint technical committee.

A consultant involved in the structural design of the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue in Sindhudurg, Maharashtra, has been arrested following the statue’s collapse earlier this week. The 35-foot-tall statue, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 4, 2023, during Navy Day celebrations, collapsed on Monday afternoon.

The statue, intended to honor Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s maritime legacy and its connection to the modern Indian Navy, has led to protests from Opposition leaders demanding a thorough investigation. A joint technical committee, comprising representatives from the Indian Navy, Maharashtra Government, and other technical experts, is being formed to probe the incident and determine the cause of the collapse.