Contaminated Water Causes Illness Outbreak at Supertech Eco Village 2 in Greater Noida West

More than 200 residents of Supertech Eco Village 2 in Greater Noida West reported falling ill on Monday, due to suspected water contamination. The outbreak, which primarily affected children, manifested in symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhea. Residents attribute the contamination to inadequately cleaned water tanks, according to The Times of India (ToI).

Health Crisis Emerges

The issue came to light when residents of four towers—C-4, C-5, C-6, and C-7—began experiencing health problems. These towers house over 160 flats in 20-storey buildings. The contamination is believed to have originated from improperly cleaned water tanks, which had been serviced over a period of three days last week. Residents suspect that remnants of contaminants were left in the water, leading to widespread illness.

Abhiram Singh, a resident, described the severity of the situation, noting that his three-year-old son fell ill with diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. The child is now receiving treatment at Surbhi Hospital in Noida. Singh’s account highlights the impact of the contamination on young children, who seem to be the most affected.

Residents’ Concerns and Reactions

The situation rapidly escalated, with reports of children suffering from symptoms such as vomiting, dysentery, and stomach aches. Initially, some residents believed the illnesses were due to outside food consumption. However, as more cases emerged, it became apparent that the problem was widespread within the community.

One resident recounted their experience to NDTV, stating that their children began showing signs of illness on Sunday night. The resident initially attributed the symptoms to external factors but grew concerned as more cases were reported. “At first, we assumed the children had eaten something outside that caused this. But as we spoke to more people in the society, the number of cases kept rising,” the resident said.

Another resident reported feeling nauseous after returning from work, connecting their symptoms to the suspected water contamination. “My son came from a coaching institute and complained of ill health. He vomited twice in the institute. After a while, my younger son, who is aged 8, started complaining of ill health,” the resident told NDTV.

Response and Investigation

In response to the growing health concerns, the society’s maintenance team conducted an inspection of the water tanks. Samples were collected for testing, and the team assured residents that any deficiencies would be addressed promptly. They also committed to holding those responsible for the negligence accountable.

The cleaning of the society’s water tanks two days prior to the outbreak is suspected to be linked to the contamination. Officials have launched an investigation to determine the cause and to prevent future incidents.

The crisis has prompted urgent action and raised significant concerns about the quality of water management in the residential complex. The health and safety of residents, particularly vulnerable groups like children, remain a primary focus as authorities work to resolve the issue.

