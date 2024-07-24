Controversial IAS Trainee Puja Khedkar Fails To Report To IAS Academy

Trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar, who is in trouble for allegedly misusing her position, missed her deadline to report to the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy Of Administration in Mussoorie. She was supposed to join the academy on Tuesday but did not show up, according to NDTV.

Khedkar is reportedly “out of reach” after the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) filed a criminal case against her for “misrepresenting and falsifying facts” on her civil services application. Her phone is turned off, and she is not in contact with civil services.

The 34-year-old officer from the 2023 batch is accused of manipulating her documents to take the UPSC exam multiple times. The UPSC has issued a show cause notice to cancel her selection and may bar her from future exams.

Khedkar was ordered to report to the IAS training academy on July 23 but missed the deadline without any notice. The Delhi Police has filed a case against her, and an investigation is underway. “UPSC has filed a complaint with Delhi Police against Ms. Puja Manorama Dilip Khedkar for misrepresenting and falsifying facts to obtain extra attempts in the UPSC examinations, beyond the prescribed limit. Consequently, a case has been registered under the relevant sections of the law, and investigation has been taken up in Crime Branch,” Delhi Police said.

Earlier this month, the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) suspended Khedkar’s IAS training due to serious allegations against her.

The Divyang Kalyan Commissionerate has requested a probe into Khedkar’s false disability certificates. She was also transferred from Pune to Washim after demanding a personal cabin and staff, and moving furniture out of a senior officer’s cabin without permission.

Khedkar is accused of fraudulently using the OBC non-creamy layer benefit in the UPSC exam by claiming her parents were separated. The Centre has asked the Pune Police to report on her parents’ marital status.