Controversial preacher Zakir Naik on Sunday, September 8, used X (formerly Twitter) to voice his objections to the Waqf Amendment Bill. In his post, Naik urged Indian Muslims to oppose the bill, which he argued undermines the sacred status of waqf. He warned that allowing the bill to pass would result in Allah’s wrath and the curse of future generations. Naik called on Indian Muslims to collectively reject the Waqf Amendment Bill and urged that at least five million Muslims should submit their objections to the Joint Parliamentary Committee. His message emphasized the need to unite in defending the sanctity of waqf and ensuring its preservation for future generations.

What is Waqf Amendment Bill that Zakir Naik opposes?

The Central Government introduced a bill in Parliament aimed at amending the 1995 Waqf Act. The proposed changes are designed to enhance the transparency and functionality of Waqf boards and to ensure the inclusion of women in these bodies. This initiative is reportedly in response to demands from within the Muslim community.

The Bill, which was recently reviewed by the Cabinet, seeks to revise several provisions of the Waqf Act. These amendments are intended to limit the arbitrary power of the Waqf Board. Currently, the Act includes clauses that allow the Board to claim properties as waqf without mandatory verification.

Who is Zakir Naik?

Zakir Naik, who is wanted by Indian authorities for alleged money laundering and inciting extremism through hate speeches, left India in 2016. He was granted permanent residency in Malaysia by the previous government led by Mahathir Mohamad.

Naik, born in Mumbai and educated there, became actively involved in socio-religious activities in his 20s and founded the Islamic Research Foundation (IRF). The IRF is currently banned in India under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, for a period of five years.

With nearly 17.5 million followers on Facebook, Naik is unwelcome in several countries due to his support for Al Qaeda and Osama bin Laden. He has also advocated for the death penalty for homosexuality and conversion from Islam to other religions. In 2020, Naik claimed that the Indian government had offered him safe passage in exchange for his support regarding the abrogation of Article 370.

Zakir Naik wanted for unlawful activities

The 2016 Dhaka cafe attack, which resulted in 22 deaths and involved an attacker inspired by Naik’s speeches, led to him fleeing India. In the same year, India’s counterterrorism agency filed a complaint against Naik for promoting religious hatred and other unlawful activities.

Despite these accusations, Naik has consistently argued that his statements have been “twisted” and “misrepresented.” He initially traveled to Saudi Arabia before settling in Malaysia, where he now holds permanent residency.

