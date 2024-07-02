Controversy Embroiled Around Chandrababu Naidu's TDP As Transport Minister Wife Insults A Policeman Publicly

Controversy bursts on Andhra Prades’s Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy as his wife scolds a police sub-inspector for arriving late to escort her to a function.

Reddy’s wife Haritha is not a portfolio holder, neither a govt. employee. She is a housewife. While going to attend a function in Rayachoti from where her husband was recently elected from.

“There was some misunderstanding between us, someone told her that as per protocol the SI will accompany her but there is no such protocol,” SI Ramesh Babu of Chinnamandem Police Station who faced her ire told The Indian Express. “Due to that misunderstanding, she had to wait for over half an hour, and when I came to know I rushed there and she had an outburst. Later in the day, at about 3 pm, I explained to her what happened and we apologised to each other. It is not a very serious matter but the video went viral,” Ramesh Babu said. andhra pradesh, andhra pradesh police, andhra pradesh minister's wife, Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy, wife scols police SI, andhra news, andhra tdp, tdp, ysrcp, tdp vs ysrcp

Political reaction

Opposition YSRCP criticised the attitude of the minister’s wife. Chief minister Chandra Babu Naidu expressed his displeasure and Mr. Reddy apologised behalf her behalf. “This should not have happened and I regret it. I apologise and my wife has also apologised. This will not happen again,” Reddy said. However, his wife is yet to apologise publicly.

TDP ministers said that CM has asked to them to treat police officers and govt. employees with respect and honor, if they feel they have favoured them when they were in power. “The CM asked everyone not do anything that reflects poorly on the TDP Government and such incidents will not be tolerated,” TDP leader D Narendra said.

“It is embarrassing when people start asking what is the difference between arrogant YSRCP leaders and TDP,” a TDP leader said.

Reddy’s Wife statement

Haritha statement that drew her controversy –

“Your Circle Inspector does not have a conference but you have? Have you come to attend a marriage, do you not know to come to duty in uniform?”

The policeman then apologised three times, but she didn’t stop insulting him, saying statements that implied, he is not taking his job seriously. “Did the YSRCP pay you anything? Who pays your salary? Why are you not doing your duty, I had to wait for half an hour for you,” she said.

