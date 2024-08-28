Controversy Over Vistara’s Meal Labels: ‘Hindu’ and ‘Muslim’ Meals Spark Debate On Social Media

This controversy highlights the ongoing discussion around meal labeling in the airline industry and the need for potential updates to better reflect modern dietary preferences and cultural sensitivities. (Read more below)

A recent social media post by journalist Aarti Tikoo Singh has ignited a debate over meal labeling practices by airlines. Singh took to X (formerly Twitter) to question Vistara Airlines, a full-service carrier under Tata Sons, about the labeling of their in-flight meals as “Hindu meals” and “Muslim meals.”

In her post, Singh expressed her concern that such labels communalize food choices, asking, “Who told you that all Hindus are vegetarian and all Muslims are non-vegetarian?” She criticized the airline for potentially imposing these labels on passengers, questioning whether this practice could extend to communalizing vegetables and chicken as well.

Hello @airvistara, why the hell is vegetarian meal called “Hindu meal” and chicken meal called “Muslim meal” on your flights? Who told you that all Hindus are vegetarian and all Muslims are non-vegetarian? Why are you thrusting food choices on people? Who authorised you to do… pic.twitter.com/46w4avU7Vs — Aarti Tikoo Singh (@AartiTikoo) August 27, 2024

Singh further revealed her frustration by sharing a screenshot of her ticket from Srinagar to Jammu, where she had booked both meal options labeled as “Hindu meal” and “Moslem meal.” This revelation quickly drew attention and sparked a flood of comments from social media users.

Many comments clarified that the meal labels in question are not unique to Vistara but are part of a standardized system used across the airline industry. According to these users, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) provides these meal codes to streamline communication and ensure consistency across airlines.

Sanjay Lazar, CEO of Avialaz Consultants, explained, “In general aviation parlance, a Hindu Meal (HNML) is NOT necessarily a vegetarian meal—it could be a non-vegetarian meal that is not Halal.” Conversely, a Muslim meal (MOML) is typically a non-vegetarian meal that adheres to Halal standards.

Madam it’s always good to check first ! FYI in general aviation parlance, a Hindu Meal (HNML) is NOT necessarily a Veg meal – it could be a Non Veg meal that is not Halal. Similarly a Moslem meal (MOML) is a Non Vegetarian meal that is HALAL. A Vegetarian meal, on the other… pic.twitter.com/kCfHzykliy — Sanjay Lazar (@sjlazars) August 27, 2024

Sanjiv Kapoor, a former CEO-designate of Jet Airways and an aviation veteran, echoed this sentiment, noting that these meal codes are internationally recognized and not exclusive to Vistara. Kapoor suggested that updating these codes might help address the confusion and modernize their use.

Interestingly, Vistara’s official website does not mention Hindu or Muslim meals. Instead, the airline offers a range of vegetarian options including the “Vegetarian Vegan Meal (VGML),” which excludes all animal products, the “Vegetarian Jain Meal (VJML),” which omits root and bulbous vegetables, and the “Vegetarian Lacto-ovo Meal (VLML),” which may include eggs and dairy products.

This controversy highlights the ongoing discussion around meal labeling in the airline industry and the need for potential updates to better reflect modern dietary preferences and cultural sensitivities.

Also Read: Satish Kumar Appointed First Dalit Chairman And CEO Of Railway Board