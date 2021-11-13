As per the sources, the family members of the officer along with the Quick Reaction Team were in convoy.

The convoy of a Commanding Officer of an Assam Rifles unit was attacked by the terrorists in the Singhat sub-division of Manipur’s Churachandpur district, informed sources on Saturday. The Commanding Officer (CO) of 46 Assam Rifles Colonel Viplav Tripathy, his wife and 8-year-old son and four soldiers were killed in the ambush by terrorists near the India-Myanmar border.

According to sources, four others are reported to be injured in the incident. The incident took place around 10 am on Saturday near S Sehken village under Behiang police station in Churachandpur district of Manipur. Further details awaited.



As per the sources, the family members of the officer along with the Quick Reaction Team were in convoy. “Convoy of a Commanding Officer of an Assam Rifles unit ambushed by terrorists in Singhat sub-division of Manipur’s Churachandpur district. Family members of the officer along with the Quick Reaction Team were in convoy. Casualties feared. Ops underway, details awaited,” said the sources.