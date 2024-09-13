Home
Explore
Settings
×
Friday, September 13, 2024
Live Tv

‘Cooperation Doesn’t Mean Giving Answers What Is Desired…’: Justice Bhuyan To CBI While Granting Bail To Kejriwal

It is a victory day for AAP, as the Supreme Court on Friday (Sep 12) granted bail to the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on the Delhi Excise Policy Case. 

‘Cooperation Doesn’t Mean Giving Answers What Is Desired…’: Justice Bhuyan To CBI While Granting Bail To Kejriwal

It is a victory day for AAP, as the Supreme Court on Friday (Sep 12) granted bail to the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on the Delhi Excise Policy Case.  Kejriwal had submitted two petitions to the court, contesting his arrest and requesting bail in the CBI case.

The matter was reviewed by Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan, who subsequently granted the Chief Minister bail on the condition of a Rs 10 lakh bond and two sureties. At the prior hearing on September 5, the court had reserved its decision on the case.

However, amid the hearing of the case, Justice Bhuyan says CBI is wrong to say that its arrest of #ArvindKejriwal is justified since he gave “evasive” replies and was not cooperating with the investigation.

Accused has the right to remain silent, cooperation with the investigation doesn’t mean giving the answers the investigating agency desires – Justice Bhuyan.

Justice Bhuyan’s statement emphasizes that an accused individual has the fundamental right to remain silent when under investigation. This right is protected by law and means that the accused does not have to answer questions or provide information if they choose not to.

Furthermore, Justice Bhuyan is clarifying that merely cooperating with an investigation does not imply that the accused must provide answers or information that the investigating agency specifically wants. Cooperation can involve other forms of assistance, such as providing documents or allowing searches, but it does not obligate the accused to self-incriminate or give responses that could be used against them. Essentially, while the accused should engage with the investigation process, they are not required to waive their right to remain silent or provide answers that might be detrimental to their case.

Also Read: ‘Satyamev Jayate’, AAP Celebrates Victory On Arvind Kejriwal’s Bail

Tags:

AAP Arvind Kejeiwal Arvind Kejriwal Granted Bail Justice Bhuyan SC

Also Read

Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code Rules Review Meeting Held Under Chief Secretary Radha Raturi

Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code Rules Review Meeting Held Under Chief Secretary Radha Raturi

‘This Cannot Be Called A Release’: BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj Slams Kejriwal’s Bail

‘This Cannot Be Called A Release’: BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj Slams Kejriwal’s Bail

Is Venom Teaming Up With Spidey To Battle This POWERFUL Marvel Villain In Spider-Man 4?

Is Venom Teaming Up With Spidey To Battle This POWERFUL Marvel Villain In Spider-Man 4?

‘Please Help Me’: Andhra Woman Shares Video, Claims To Be Victim Of Physical Abuse

‘Please Help Me’: Andhra Woman Shares Video, Claims To Be Victim Of Physical Abuse

Dubai-Based Pakistan Airlines Official Dismissed Over Sexual Harassment Allegations

Dubai-Based Pakistan Airlines Official Dismissed Over Sexual Harassment Allegations

Why Are More Than 30,000 Boeing Factory Workers Going On Strike?

Why Are More Than 30,000 Boeing Factory Workers Going On Strike?

Swati Vijay Kulkarni Appointed As India’s New Ambassador To Algeria

Swati Vijay Kulkarni Appointed As India’s New Ambassador To Algeria

BJP Labels Kejriwal ‘Bail Wala’ CM After Supreme Court Grants Bail in Liquor Policy Scam

BJP Labels Kejriwal ‘Bail Wala’ CM After Supreme Court Grants Bail in Liquor Policy Scam

Massive Landslide That Hit Greenland Sent Earth Vibrating For Nine Straight Days

Massive Landslide That Hit Greenland Sent Earth Vibrating For Nine Straight Days

Robodebt Sanctions: Limited Penalties For Staff And What The Inquiry Reveals

Robodebt Sanctions: Limited Penalties For Staff And What The Inquiry Reveals

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox